Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.96.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$113,081.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$41,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.