National Bank Financial Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$1.75

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Storm Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

SRX stock opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.56.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$48.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

