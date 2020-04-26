TD Securities Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.36.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$867.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

