National Bank Financial Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.40

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.11.

TSE SGY opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -19.96%.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

