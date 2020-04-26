Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SBB opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.32 million and a P/E ratio of -65.36. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$87,657.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

