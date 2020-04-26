CIBC Boosts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNW. TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised TransAlta Renewables from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.20. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.