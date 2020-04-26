National Bank Financial Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$11.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of PSK opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$20.59.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.2106767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 194.51%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

