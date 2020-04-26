Raymond James Cuts Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$6.50

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

TSE RME opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.17. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.70.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$218.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently -816.67%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.