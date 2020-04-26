CIBC Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$66.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Rogers Communications from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.08.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

