National Bank Financial Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.86. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$46.81 and a 12-month high of C$71.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.