Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.57.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at C$15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.01. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$5.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.05.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.