Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at C$11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 53.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.40.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.