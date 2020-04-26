Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.08.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

