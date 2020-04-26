Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.08.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

