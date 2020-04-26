Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €589.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €589.00 ($684.88) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KER. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €556.36 ($646.93).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €456.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €521.87.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.