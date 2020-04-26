Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.