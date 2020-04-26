Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $243.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

