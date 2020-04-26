Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Pool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $16,214,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pool by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pool by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

