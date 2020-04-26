Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

BF/B opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

