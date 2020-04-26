Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 68,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $296.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

