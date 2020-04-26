Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

