Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $631.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.20 million and the highest is $637.50 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $576.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

