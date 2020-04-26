Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$60.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

