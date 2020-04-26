Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading 16.4% Higher

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) traded up 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.49, 3,663,873 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,424,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Pulmatrix worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

