Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.22 ($33.98).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €19.65 ($22.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.83. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.