SunTrust Banks Comments on First Horizon National Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,605,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 915,267 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 178,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

