KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KREF stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on KREF. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

