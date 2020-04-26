William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

CB opened at $104.02 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.