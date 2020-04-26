FY2020 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issued By Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENS has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

