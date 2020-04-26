FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut by KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OFC. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

