Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 11%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.65, 282,408 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 461,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Genesco by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Genesco by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
