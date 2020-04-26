Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 11%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.65, 282,408 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 461,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Genesco by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Genesco by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

