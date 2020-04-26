Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading Up 10.9%

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 330,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 83,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

