Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) rose 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.22, approximately 464,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 275,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 40,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,582.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Moses Marx acquired 53,729 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $83,279.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,469.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $241,580. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.