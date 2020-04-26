Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Up 11.6%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was up 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.39, approximately 922,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 582,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Domo from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $416.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 466,542 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Domo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

