Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Trading 11.7% Higher

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.62, 1,093,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 618,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

