Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 283,990 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 147,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.