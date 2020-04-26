Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 283,990 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 147,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.10.
Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
