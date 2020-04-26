Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Trading 11% Higher

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.92, 166,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 101,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

