Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading 11.6% Higher

Apr 26th, 2020

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) traded up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.99, 187,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $107,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,344. Company insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

