Raymond James Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$10.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Wajax from C$19.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wajax from C$18.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Wajax stock opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$403.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wajax will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

