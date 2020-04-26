Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,264,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,057,536.70. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.