5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$2.90

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 million and a P/E ratio of 71.50.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.95 million. Analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

