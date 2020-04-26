National Bank Financial Trims Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Target Price to C$4.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.02.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

TSE:VII opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$672.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.