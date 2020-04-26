Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Raised to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.20.

TSE:VET opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of $812.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.06.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.05 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

