Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Shares of TVE opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$97.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

