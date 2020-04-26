CIBC Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$0.80

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE:TRQ opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.19.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

