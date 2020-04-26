Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock opened at C$12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.