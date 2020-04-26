Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.21.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$548.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

