Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

TOU opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

