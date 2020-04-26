TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

