National Bank Financial Boosts TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target to C$1.25

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMAC Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

